Hotel visits without the stay? Here’s why you should go.

Many of us will be enjoying time with friends and loved ones in the upcoming days and you might not want to go to the same crowded places that you’re used to. There are three bars in Detroit that have cocktails and mocktails and are in buildings that might surprise you. Kila Peeples shared some destinations you should add to your list of places to go After Hours.

First, the Evening Bar, which is in the Shinola Hotel. The official door to The Evening Bar is almost hidden in the wall of Parker’s Alley, but once inside you find a cozy, modern speakeasy style bar that serves eclectic drinks. For instance, you can order the Prima Ballerina, made with champagne, plum powder, and black walnut bitters, or the Midnight Carriage, a creamy and sweet ode to Cinderella that comes with a show!

Next, the Apparatus Room in The Foundation Hotel which is a building that used to house the Detroit Fire Department headquarters. The Apparatus Room surrounds you in soft glowing lights, as you relax on the comfy couches and chairs. Some of the cocktails you can enjoy are The Fern, made with Valentine Vodka’s Liberator gin, and their old fashioned made with the whiskey or bourbon of your choice.

Finally, the name might throw you off but, the Bad Luck Bar in The Albert brings good drinks and good times. This intimate, but dazzling bar serves traditional cocktails, however, the signature drink menu is something special. The menu features The Hammer, a smoked drink made with cashew infused rye whiskey, the Rare Earth, made with matcha and paired with wasabi snacks. If you want something extravagant, Mercury Rising that’s served with a chocolate square and a tarot card with a reading.

To learn more about these interesting bars, watch the video above.