Holiday brews and dinosaur roars are just some of what’s happening this weekend

You might need a break from all of the holiday shopping, or end of the year work you’ve been doing at your job. You deserve a break! Kila Peeples shared a few events happening this weekend that will help you de-stress from the busy week.

If the Polar Express is a holiday favorite in your home, the Storywalk version of the book is a place to visit in downtown Romeo. This is a self-guided tour where you read pages of the book from the windows of local businesses on Main Street. The tour ends at the library with a special surprise! It is a free event, and will be available to visit until the end of the year.

Add a little spirit of a different kind to your weekend at the Winter Beer and Holiday Cocktail Festival in downtown Wyandotte. Sample dozens of seasonal craft beers and holiday inspired drinks, while listening to live music inside of the 14,000 square-foot heated tent. The festival is this Saturday from 6-11 p.m. and tickets are $30.

For something non-holiday related, catch the final weekend of Jurassic Quest at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Check out over 100 life-like dinosaurs, themed rides, and shows; plus there are interactive art and science activities. Jurassic Quest is open from 9 a.m to 8 p.m., and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets start at $19.