43º

Live In The D

Look who’s back in theaters this weekend!

Spider-Man: No Way Home could be a hero for movie theaters

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Reel Talk, Movies, Weekend, Spiderman: No Way Home, Swan Song
Reel Talk on Live in the D

It’s a big weekend at the box office and that’s mostly all thanks to one movie that could finally be a blockbuster for theaters across the nation. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr to talk about it and share some other new movies streaming today.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Russel says this movie has everything including humor, romance, action, adventure, and more. It starts out with Spider-Man being accused of a crime, after his identity is revealed to the world. Problems start to form as Peter Park tries to continue to live both his normal life and his life as a hero. He then decides to go to a familiar friend to help fix everything, but things seem to go horribly wrong. Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Russell gave this 5 out of 5 reels.

Swan Song

Mahershala Ali stars in this new film that Russell says is all about a guy who knows his life is coming to an end but there’s a way to use artificial intelligence to replace you on Earth as if you never left. Russell gave “Swan Song” 4 out of 5 reels.

Greg Russell also had the honor of being featured on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” He was shown as part of a segment where Fallon and his team had cast members of “Sing 2″ sneak funny responses into interview answers.

Watch the video to see Greg’s interview and learn more.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email