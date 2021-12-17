Look who’s back in theaters this weekend!

It’s a big weekend at the box office and that’s mostly all thanks to one movie that could finally be a blockbuster for theaters across the nation. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined host Jason Carr to talk about it and share some other new movies streaming today.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Russel says this movie has everything including humor, romance, action, adventure, and more. It starts out with Spider-Man being accused of a crime, after his identity is revealed to the world. Problems start to form as Peter Park tries to continue to live both his normal life and his life as a hero. He then decides to go to a familiar friend to help fix everything, but things seem to go horribly wrong. Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Russell gave this 5 out of 5 reels.

Swan Song

Mahershala Ali stars in this new film that Russell says is all about a guy who knows his life is coming to an end but there’s a way to use artificial intelligence to replace you on Earth as if you never left. Russell gave “Swan Song” 4 out of 5 reels.

Greg Russell also had the honor of being featured on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” He was shown as part of a segment where Fallon and his team had cast members of “Sing 2″ sneak funny responses into interview answers.

Watch the video to see Greg’s interview and learn more.