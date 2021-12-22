Here are some last-minute gift ideas for the holidays

Have you got everyone crossed off your gift list? If you can’t decide what to get, you might consider something that has to do with helping people lead healthier lives especially after all we’ve been through.

Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Treierweiler is here with some ideas.

Starting small on your journey to healthy living can be helpful. Jody recommends you can do that by getting quality sleep and one way to help that process is by wearing an eye mask. For people with long eyelashes or eyelash extensions, she recommends a fancier eye mask made by “Slip” that extends outward to allow more room for your lashes.

If you’re still looking for a gift to help people have healthier lives kitchen gadgets are always a great go-to. Jody suggested gifting your loved one an air fryer and don’t forget to add a sack of potatoes to the gift!

Wrist and ankle weights can also be a nice gift for the holidays as well.

Watch the video to learn more about Jody’s ideas.