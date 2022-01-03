Here to Stay or Over it? What's the Buzz on Live in the D

It’s a new year, which means it may be time for a change. There are all kinds of social trends that started or grew in 2021, but are these here to stay? Or are you already over them?

Joining host Jason Carr to discuss it are Health and Fitness Expert Jody Trierweiler, the Co-Founder of The Cohen Brand Vanessa Cohen, and the host of “The Blaine Fowler Morning Show” on 96.3 WDVD Blaine Fowler. So, are these trends here to stay?

Camping - Michigan saw one of the biggest jumps in the whole nation when it came to camping reservations since the pandemic started. While Blaine didn’t participate in this outdoor activity, he does see the value in it. He loves that it gives you a chance to reconnect with the outdoors and your family, so he thinks it is here to stay. While Vanessa says she “doesn’t do bugs” she is all about the glamping and cuddling up in a cabin so she thinks this rustic trend is here to stay as well.

Biking - Bikes have been a hot commodity since the start of the pandemic and there was even a bicycle shortage at one point. Jody feels this popular pastime is here to stay, pointing out that more and more MOGO and bikes for rent are making it easier to quickly get around town. Blaine, on the other hand, only hopped on his bike twice last year and says he prefers sitting on his couch to this trend. Vanessa agreed, saying while she brought a brand new bike, it’s now dusty.

Mocktails - Jody is a big fan of mocktails and alcohol look-alikes, so she thinks this trend is here to stay. Blaine disagrees saying he is all in for the adult stuff, but Vanessa agreed with Jody saying she is alcohol-free.

So what do you think? Watch the video above for the full discussion.