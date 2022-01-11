How to keep your pets warm in these bitter cold conditions

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You might be bundling up this week as we face bitter cold temperatures -- and experiencing those frigid temps can also take a toll on our pets and their health.

While taking your dog on walks is important to keep them healthy, they are going to need some special attention in these arctic temperatures.

Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane appeared on “Live in the D” to share some ideas to help keep your pets warm and comfortable this winter.

Chrisman suggested having your dog wear a sweater or coat when they’re outdoors, especially elderly or ill dogs, or dogs with short fur.

Chrisman said to check their paws for salt and ice melt, which can cause injuries. She also encouraged you to look for signs that your dog is telling you it’s time to come indoors, which can include your pet shivering or seeking shelter next to a building.

If you see a dog being left outside without shelter during these frigid conditions in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park, you can call Michigan Humane at 313-872-3401.

Michigan Humane is also trying to find a home for a puppy named June. Watch the video above to hear more about the 2-month-old puppy.