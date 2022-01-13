Fire and ice are heating up the cool fun this weekend

Classic movies and white hot ice sculptures are taking over this weekend in and around the city. Kila Peeples shared some of the events that are going on that the entire family can enjoy, or make for a great date night. Movies at the Monroe Street Drive-In near Campus Martius in downtown Detroit continue with timeless films like “Back to the Future”, “Cruella”, “Despicable Me”, and “Selma”. The movies start at 7 p.m., costs $20 per car, and tickets can be purchased online, or in person before the show starts.

Also happening is SnowGlow in downtown Rochester. There will be marshmallow roasting, live ice carving competitions, safari-themed ice sculptures, and shopping along Main Street. The evening also ends with fireworks each night. SnowGlow is on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the fireworks start at 8 p.m..

Winter in Valade continues with the Fire and Ice Festival. There will live music, food trucks, and the iron fireplaces that are perfect for relaxing along the Detroit Riverfront. Also, there will be fire and ice dancers, dance parties for adults and kids, ice carving, and a fire and ice tower. This kicks off Friday night at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., then continues Saturday and Sunday starting at 1 p.m.. Valade Park is in downtown Detroit on Atwater, between Chene and Joseph Campau.

