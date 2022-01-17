What’s your favorite TV theme song? (Besides ours of course!)

Monday would have been TV icon Betty White’s 100th birthday. As people remember her legacy, you can’t help but to reflect on classic television because White was a part of many memorable shows. This week’s What’s the Buzz talked all about favorite theme songs from a TV show. Joining Jason Carr was Mary-Liz Curtain, owner of Leon and Lulu and Three Cats Café in Clawson, comedian Mike Bonner, and motivational speaker Mimi Brown.

When asked if they miss theme songs you can sing along to at the start of a show, and if they had a favorite theme song, Bonner gave his rendition of “Movin’ on Up” from the late 1970s show, “The Jeffersons”. Brown said her favorite to sing along to was from the 1990s classic show, “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, which is also Tati Amare’s favorite.

Jason then asked the crew if they still watch shows from the past and Curtin said she still watches shows like “WKRP in Cincinnati” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show”. Brown said she’s a fan of “Friends” because the show covers real-life topics and situations. Curtin added that she likes to watch old shows because they feel like re-connecting with old friends.

