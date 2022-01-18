Ready to see in-person magic again?

Having been starved from in-person performance for a while, Justin Willman joined “Live in The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about his upcoming live show “Magic for Humans”.

Justin gave us a small taste of his talents and did a trick using M&Ms that rendered Jason speechless. Willman said his show is a chance for people to experience the magic from his Netflix show, in-person.

He said the show at The Andiamo Showroom is for all ages, and can make for a great family outing.

To see how Justin blew Jason’s and Tati’s minds this morning, and where to get tickets to his show, watch the video above.