This underground bar in Ypsilanti will unlock memories from your past

Remember the days when you used to hang out in the basement of your childhood home, playing video games, and eating all of the snacks that your mom just bought? Well, there is a place in Ypsilanti where you can do something like that, and for those of you who are now adults, you can get drinks made by a cool bartender. It’s called Keystone Bar and Arcade, and you’ll find it beneath the Bobcat Bonnie’s restaurant on Michigan Avenue.

Keystone opened in 2019, after Bobcat Bonnie’s took over the location. It’s called Keystone not because of the beer you used to drink in college, although it is on tap as their house beer, but because of the keystones that sit at the peak of the brick archways stretching the length of the space. The comfy couches and holiday lights lining the walls slings you back to a time of hanging out at a friend’s house or a dorm room, but the arcade games, air hockey table, and pool table kick it up a few notches.

Ad

The menu is small, but it’s mighty, serving up hearty apps like buffalo chicken nachos and vegan chili tots. As for the drinks, there’s Eat The Rich, a fruity gin-based martini made with homemade blackberry syrup, and The Light Show, a tequila-based drink that literally gives you a show!

For more on Keystone Bar and Arcade, watch the video above.