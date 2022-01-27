Music, food, and snowshoes are what’s happening around the D this weekend

Musicals and plays are starting to come back to the city, and there is a fun way to kick off the return of one of the greatest Broadway shows of all time. The Lion King Skate Party will occur at The Rink at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit. Lace up those skates, and glide to songs from the musical like “Hakuna Matata”, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, and “The Circle of Life”, while the rink is lit with lighting inspired by the Serengeti. Plus, you have a chance to win tickets to future shows, and other giveaways. The special skate is happening Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., which is right before the curtain goes up for the actual musical at the Detroit Opera House. Prices for skate rentals can be found on the Downtown Detroit Parks website.

The Winter Olympics is just a week away, so why not start the celebration at Winter in Valade: Winter Around the World. Various international events will be happening, such as salsa dancing, a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, and an international parade around the park. There will also be food trucks, music, and Come Play Detroit Winter Olympics, where you can try some of the sports that will be featured in the Olympics. Winter Around the World kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. and goes all weekend. The Olympic event will be Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Signup for that can be found on the Come Play Detroit website.

Ad

Other events happening this weekend include the Metro Detroit Polish Winter Celebration at the Royal Oak Farmers Market, where you can feast on Polish dishes like Pierogis, kielbasa, and stuffed cabbage, dance to Polka music, and shop from local vendors and artists. The celebration is Thursday, and tickets must be purchased in advance. The timeframe for the tickets are 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., or 7p.m. to 9 p.m.

Finally, there is the WinterFest at Belle Isle Nature Center. You can go snowshoeing, hiking, watch ice carving, and make s’mores and enjoy outdoor crafts against the beautiful backdrop of Belle Isle. This will happen Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., it is a free event, and no registration is required.

Watch the video above for more information on what’s happening around the D!