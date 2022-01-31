Hear about the life after “Ghostbusters”

Having been an iconic part of pop-culture history, “Ghostbusters” now continues its story from your living room. “Ghostbusters Afterlife” is available to own tomorrow and we had a chance to talk to one of the original “Ghostbusters” Ernie Hudson. He joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about his experience with the film, and his roots in Detroit.

Hudson said the newest ghostbusters film meant a lot, because fans have been wanting one for almost 40 years. He said it does a great job of honoring the first two movies, and successfully moves the franchise to the future.

Hudson said the story taps into the primal curiosity we have about the afterlife, and people responded positively to its comedic style. He said it crosses generations, and there is a little bit of something in it for everyone.

As a Michigan native, and graduate from Wayne State University, Hudson said he still lives by some of the basics he learned at college here. He said he will always be thankful for his formative years in Detroit.

Ad

To see the full interview, watch the video above.