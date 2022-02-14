Raise a glass to romance at this Grosse Pointe Park wine bar

If you are a fan of enjoying a glass of sparkling champagne, or a lush Cabernet, in an intimate setting, then this Grosse Pointe Park place is perfect for you. Cellar 313 is a wine bar that offers an extensive list of vino, from all over the world, in a romantic setting that gives off big city vibes. Owner Charlie Brown said he and his long-time best friend and business partner felt the area was lacking a place where people could just sit back and indulge in a glass of fine wine. Since both Brown and his partner have backgrounds in wine, with Brown working in the retail wine business for many years, he and his partner decided to pop the cork and opened Cellar 313 in 2017.

Cellar 313 has wines from Napa Valley all the way to Lebanon, but primarily focus on French wines. Along with the wines, there’s a full bar stacked with international spirits. The bar also has a menu that features hand crafted cocktails like the Black Manhattan, Megan’s Cosmo, and the Bramble. The bar offers small plates that pair nicely with whatever you choose to have in your cup, including a custom-made charcuterie board, lobster rolls, and flatbread pizzas.

For more on Cellar 313, watch the video above.