Celebrate Black History Month through art at the DIA

As “Live In The D” continues to celebrate Black History Month, we wanted to focus on the influence Black artists have had on all forms of art. This is being done at the Detroit Institute of Arts, where they have special programming that runs until the end of the month. Sharon Harrell, the Community Engagement Manager at the DIA, joined Jason Carr to share details of some of the events that are happening there, and how you can attend them.

Harrell said there are two new exhibitions that honor Black artists at the DIA. One of them is Shirley Woodson: Shield of the Nile Reflections. This showcases 11 paintings from the acclaimed Detroit artist and educator. The second exhibition is The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion, featuring 100 photographs from groundbreaking Black artists.

Both of the exhibitions are free for Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb County residents, and can be attended either in-person or virtually. There are more events honoring Black History Month, including speaking engagements, poetry readings, and more.

To learn more about the events happening at the DIA, watch the video above.