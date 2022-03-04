Who was your favorite Batman?

It is now Batman’s turn to rule at the box office, and the Caped Crusader is flying into theaters today. For this week’s Reel Talk, movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to talk about “The Batman” and “The Desperate Hour”.

Russell said director Matt Reeves’ iteration of Batman is dark, as it follows Bruce Wayne trying to discover certain things about his family, and things going on in the city of Gotham. With a lot of darkness and mystery, Russel said Robert Pattinson does a really good job portraying the Batman, and audience members will not see Edward from “Twilight” in the bat suit. Russell gave it 4 reels out of 5!

Another movie out right now is “The Desperate Hour” starring Naomi Watts, and Russell said it relates to what is happening in today’s world. The movie is about a mother who finds out that her son’s school has been invaded, and attempts to do something about it. Greg said the film is almost in real time, and covers the span of an hour as she attempts to get to her son and protect him. Greg said this movie will probably be a tough view in leu of recent events, and gave it 3-and-a-half reels.

To hear Greg and Jason’s batman voices, and see clips from the movies, watch the video above.