Take flight at this indoor skydiving center in Novi

Skydiving is something that is on a lot of people’s bucket lists, but the thought of being hurled out of a plane might stop them from doing it. There is a way you can get that freefall feeling without the plane, at iFly in Novi. It’s a building that you may have seen while driving on I-96 and has piqued your interests, so Kila Peeples went there to check out the experience.

There are many iFly locations around the country, however, this metro Detroit location opened earlier this year. It is more of body flying than skydiving, which means you learn how to manage your body in space, similar how you learn how to swim in the water and rock climb on a wall. With the help of flight captain Willo, Kila did everything required to fly, from taking a hand signal class, to putting on the flying jumper and safety gear. Then, she went inside of the flight chamber, which consisted of multiple fans that circulates air like a wind tunnel.

Ad

Willo said anyone from ages 3 to 103 can participate at iFly, there are a few health requirements that are taken into consideration, but most people can do it. Once you have completed your first flight, you get a certificate stating all the fun things you did during your flight and what to look forward to the next time you visit iFly.

For more information about iFly, watch the video above.