Dave Grohl talks about The Foo Fighters’ new comedy-horror film

The Foo Fighters are known for songs like “Best of You,” “Everlong,” and “Learn to Fly,” and were even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Now they’re going above and beyond music and trying out acting. The band is starring in a new comedy-horror movie called “Studio 666.”

Foo Fighters’ front man Dave Grohl appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about their film that’s currently in theaters. The plot of the movie focuses on the band encountering supernatural forces while recording their 10th studio album titled “Medicine at Midnight.” Grohl said the idea for the movie actually came from a friend long before the band started making the record. Grohl said the Foo Fighters wanted the movie to be funny, but while also adding a horror element. The hall of famer said most of what you see in the film is improv.

Watch the video above to hear Grohl talk more about creating “Studio 666,” plus find out what he has to say about stars making cameos in Foo Fighters’ music videos.