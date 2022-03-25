Celebrate black women in rock music

Detroit is the home to some of the most talented musicians in the country -- from singers to rappers to Motown to techno and rock music. One woman is on a special mission to showcase black women in the rock world.

Jessica Care Moore is an internationally known poet, playwright, performance artist and producer. She’s also the Executive Producer of “Black Women Rock!”, a movement that celebrates and supports black women in the rock and roll industry. For 18 years, Jessica Care Moore has been carrying out this mission. She is helping black rock and roll artists showcase their sounds in a sold out concert at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Saturday, March 26. Although the concert is sold out, tickets are still available for a special conversation with the music artists. The event is called “The Fire This Time” and will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. It’s free, but tickets are required.

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Jessica Care Moore talk about how women are making an impact in the world of rock and roll.