An iconic TV show is returning with familiar faces

Perhaps one of the most iconic theme songs on television, which is fitting for an iconic show, Law & Order is back with a new season. You will be able to see some familiar actors reprising their roles including Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, and today’s guest Camryn Manheim, who shared her experience with the long-running show.

Being her fourth role on the show, Camryn said people love to see justice served week after week. She said many people are obsessed with medical dramas, and law dramas, because they reflect real life. Camryn had guessed starred on the show three times in earlier seasons, but said she is happy to be a permanent fixture in the cast.

Camryn plays Kate Dixon in the newest season, and said she likes her character’s no-nonsense nature. She said Kate is the boss, and her history within the department calls for respect.

See what Kate and the team are up to every Thursday night at 8 PM, on Local 4.

To see a clip from the show, and the full interview, watch the video above.