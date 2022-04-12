Pedro Pascal talks about starring alongside Nicolas Cage

Pedro Pascal has starred in hit shows like “Narcos” and “The Mandalorian,” and now the actor is taking on a different role in the upcoming movie “The Weight of Unbearable Talent.”

Pascal appeared on “Live in The D” to talk about the comedy where he plays an obsessed Nicolas Cage fan. Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself in the film. Pascal said he was pretty nervous going into the project because he was very influenced by Cage’s performances growing up. Pascal said Cage took the fear away by being a great scene partner and a great guy. He said the pair would keep each other company and talk about movies while they were on the set. “The Weight of Unbearable Talent” hits theaters on April 22.

Another project that’s had Pascal in the spotlight is “The Mandalorian,” which is part of the Star Wars universe. Watch the video above to hear what convinced him the show would be an “ace in the hole.”