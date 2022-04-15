This group is bringing the feel of an iconic Beatles concert to Detroit

It’s nearly impossible to pick your favorite Beatles song, and when it comes to choosing a single one, you’ll have to “Let It Be”. You can hear all the hits of John, George, Paul, and Ringo thanks to The Fab Four.

This tribute band has traveled the world delighting audiences with the classic songs you know and love, and they will “Come Together” as Greektown Casino presents The Fab Four at the Music Hall this Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Ron McNeil, who plays John Lennon on stage, said the group was formed after meeting at a local Beatles convention in Los Angeles. He said performing is fun for the whole band, as they are huge Beatles fans. While there is a little bit of pressure playing the icons, Ron said it’s great to see all the people who grew up with the Beatles to enjoy the music alongside younger generations.

While the band is unsure if Paul and Ringo know about them, Ron said they hope that the original members can see the love through the performance.

Ad

Ron said it is impossible to pick a favorite song, but songs like Twist and Shout, Strawberry Fields, and Imagine are among his favorites.

To see the band in action, and the full interview, watch the video above.