Pair your spring wine with the right dish

It’s the perfect time to say cheers to with a spring wine, and you’ll want to make sure it compliments the rest of your meal.

Winemaker Chris Southern from Detroit Vineyards appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the winery’s newly released wines and how to pair them.

Detroit Vineyards released three new wines for late winter/early spring. One is a white wine blend called CV that features a blend of Chardonnay and Vignoles. The winery also has a new Pinot Noir, and a Bordeaux blend that features Cabernet Franc and Merlot. Chris suggests pairing the white wine blend with cheese, peas or a spring salad. He said chicken or fish will compliment the Pinot Noir.

Detroit Vineyards sources its grapes from vineyards around the state. The wine is then produced in Detroit, where there is also a tasting room for guests. Detroit Vineyards is located 1000 Gratiot Ave. You can watch the video above to learn more about Detroit Vineyards.