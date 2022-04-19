Making Detroit the best it can “bee”

Earth Day is right around the corner, and there is a group in Detroit that has bees buzzing back to the city to support a healthy ecosystem.

“Bees In The D” is creating pathways for communities to learn and participate in helping the city’s pollinators. Brian Peterson-Roest, co-founder of Bees In The D, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to chat about the organization and what they do.

The non-profit organization started six years ago, but Brian actually “caught the bug” for beekeeping 14 years ago. Their mission is to create a cooperative effort between residents, schools, organizations, and businesses in the city of Detroit and Southeast Michigan to contribute to both the health of honeybee colonies and native pollinators..

With many urban gardens in Detroit, Brian said the bees not only help them thrive, but provide a great learning experience for children. Bees In The D offers workshops to learn more about the pollinators, and they also teach adults about beekeeping. Brian said they also have events where you can taste many kinds of honey, and pair them with different things.

Something exciting is breaking ground on Earth Day, The Michigan Pollinator Center will begin construction in Detroit. It will be the first center in the city that is designed to educate people about pollinators and native plants, and will be located in the Core City district.

To see the tools they use to handle the bees, and learn more about Bees In The D, watch the video above.