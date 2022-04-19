Things are getting blue in Detroit

It is one of the most recognized looks in the world. The Blue Man Group has wowed audiences across the globe, and now they’re coming to Detroit with their exhilarating show.

The Blue Man group’s captain, Adam Zuick, joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to discuss what it’s like to be a part of the show.

The amazing thing about their performance, according to Adam, is that there is no spoken word. On stage, the Blue Men do a variety of things with music and audience engagement being a big part of their show. The audience is free to interpret the performance in whatever way they see fit. He described it as a “choose your own adventure”-style event in which you get to watch what’s happening on stage.

You can anticipate a lot of crowd engagement if you’ve never been to a Blue Man Group show. The entire purpose of the event is communication and the capacity to connect with the audience on a deeper level. There are spoken words in normal language, but the Blue Men do not talk, so they assess things by how others respond and react to the group.

Ad

With regard to The Blue Man Show, Adam said, “The audience is essentially the fourth character.” It’s all about creating an ambiance that makes people happy and makes them want to relive their childhood and have fun, he said.

According to Adam, blue is a neutral color that works well with the cast’s personalities. He added that if the group was red, people would assume they were always mad, and if they were green, people would think they were sick.

When Adam went to New York City in 2012, he auditioned for the Blue Man Group. At the time, he was an actor, performer, and musician who played the piano. He said the job seemed to be a good match for his abilities. He went to see the show and was awed by it. He went through the training and passed the audition process allowing him to get into the role. He said he is still in awe every time he sees the show and is shocked that he is one of the Blue Men.

Ad

Adam explained that when you are unable to talk, you may perceive deeper emotions. Looking into another person’s eyes and seeing exactly how they are reacting to a situation creates awkward and fun times, and he likes silence and letting everything play out however it is going to.

Watch the video above for the full interview.