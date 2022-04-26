Metro Detroit will glisten with glass

A big show is bringing the sparkle and shine back to Metro Detroit this Saturday

The International Glass Art Show is back at Habatat Detroit Fine Art in Royal Oak and owner Corey Hampson joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the event.

Hampson said his father started the gallery in 1971, and the first art show took place in 1972. He said in the beginning, artists were just experimenting with glass, which meant that most artworks were very trivial. They have progressed quite a lot over the last fifty years, and Hampson brought in some current artwork that you will see at the show. Including a very stunning 70 pound glass-blown green sea turtle.

The show is free for everyone, and Hampson said they want to educate and expose as many people to the glass art as they can. There are many different methods that go into glass blowing, and you can see all of these different styles in the 400 pieces in the gallery. The show will include artwork from about 30 different countries, and showcase many different artists.

To see the art, and the full interview, watch the video above.