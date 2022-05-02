When does your sports injury require medical attention?

Spring and summer sports are getting underway, which could lead to some painful injuries like twisted ankles, knees and more.
So, what can you do to avoid trouble? How do you know when your injury is serious?
Dr. Kevin Anderson with The Core Institute encourages preparation, easing into workouts and stretching to help prevent sports-related injuries.
However, if an injury occurs, Anderson shared four signs indicating that an injury may be serious, and saying this is when you should reach out to medical experts.
If you experience ...
- Severe swelling and bruising
- The inability to put weight on (a leg) or lift items
- Symptoms that don’t resolve themselves with anti-inflammatory or ice
- Persistent pain
Anderson said smaller injuries or sprains start to feel better in a couple of weeks, but it can take six to eight weeks for ligaments to fully heal.
Watch the video above to hear more about common sports injuries.