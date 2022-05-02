When does your sports injury require medical attention?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring and summer sports are getting underway, which could lead to some painful injuries like twisted ankles, knees and more.

So, what can you do to avoid trouble? How do you know when your injury is serious?

Dr. Kevin Anderson with The Core Institute encourages preparation, easing into workouts and stretching to help prevent sports-related injuries.

However, if an injury occurs, Anderson shared four signs indicating that an injury may be serious, and saying this is when you should reach out to medical experts.

If you experience ...

Severe swelling and bruising

The inability to put weight on (a leg) or lift items

Symptoms that don’t resolve themselves with anti-inflammatory or ice

Persistent pain

Anderson said smaller injuries or sprains start to feel better in a couple of weeks, but it can take six to eight weeks for ligaments to fully heal.

Watch the video above to hear more about common sports injuries.