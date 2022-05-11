William Shatner is coming back to Metro Detroit

He is an iconic television and movie star, author, and spoken-word jam artist who has graced the screens since the 1950′s.

William Shatner joined “Live In The D” host Jason Carr to catch up before he comes back to Metro Detroit this weekend.

Shatner said when he stared in the “Star Trek” shows and movies, he never thought he would be going to the edge of space. He jokingly talked about the ride to space and how next time he wants to be on the tip of the rocket.

The Canadian actor has a spoken-word poetry and music album out called “Bill.” The album led to him being invited to perform at the Kennedy Center which took place last Friday with a 60-piece orchestra behind him.

If there was a moment on a show or movie he could relive again, he says it would be his most recent project “Bill” because he worked hard and enjoyed the orchestra that was behind him. He was in front of an audience for 45 minutes and received a standing ovation. He mentioned it was a perfect night and one of the greatest moments of his life.

You can see William Shatner, and several other stars, this weekend at Motor City Comic Con at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Watch the video above for the full interview.