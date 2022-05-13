Life-changing medical and dental care for people in need

A group of volunteers is making a difference by providing free medical and dental care for people in Macomb County who need help, but cannot afford it.

Doctors, nurses, dentists, dental hygienists and others offer a variety of services at Trinity Community Care, which is a clinic that opened in 2013. The inspiration to start the clinic came from volunteers who had spent time on medical mission trips abroad and wanted to help their local community.

Trinity Community Care provides free care for people 19 and older who are uninsured or underinsured and meet certain income requirements. It offers four dental clinics each month and two medical clinics per month. Devyn Russell, Executive Director of Trinity Community Care, said they treat an average of between 10 and 20 people at each clinic. She said Trinity Community Care hosts more than 500 people annually.

Trinity Community Care is located at 47511 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township. Watch the video above to learn more about the clinic, its mission and the need for volunteers.