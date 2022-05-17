A familiar face has some advice before you travel with your family

Kimberly Williams-Paisley is best known for her roles in According to Jim, Nashville, and Father of The Bride. She joined “Live In The D” host Jason Carr to talk about life as a mom, life as an actress, and being the vacation planner for her family.

Williams-Paisley says it is a bit of a juggling act planning a summer vacation while husband, Brad Paisley, is away on tour. Packing ahead of time, making sure the kids pack themselves, packing creature comforts such as eye masks, ear plugs and cozy socks are key to making vacation planning a little bit easier. She says finding a hotel with a hot breakfast is aloso convenient while traveling with your family because members of her family like different things to eat for breakfast.

The go-to family vacation advice Williams-Paisley tells Jason is finding a hotel that is pet friendly. It is really fun to bring your furry family members along with you and she says it can encourage everyone to go outside more and explore places on foot.

When asked about her acting career, Williams-Paisley says she loves working with her sister Ashley Williams and says she has two projects she is currently working on. Netflix will be airing a new movie titled Dog Gone, which is based on a true story about a lost dog. She stars in that movie alongside Rob Lower. She also stars in a Lionsgate movie titled Jesus Revolution with Kelsey Grammer.

The classic movie, Father of the Bride, celebrated its 30th anniversary a couple years ago and Williams-Paisley says she is honored to be a part of a film that means so much to so many people.

For summer vacation advice, and a look at her upcoming projects, watch the video above.