Revving up for the big race weekend

The roar of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will return to Belle Isle for the last time in just over two weeks. Drivers from all around the world will speed around the island circuit before the race moves to the streets of downtown Detroit next year.

Renger Van Der Zande, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champion driver from Amsterdam, will be among those in attendance, and he joined “Live in the D” co-host Jason Carr live from Belle Isle.

Zande traveled to Detroit following a race in Ohio and stopped at Cedar Point, one of Jason’s favorite spots, saying he had a great day but was done with rollercoasters.

As a kid, Zande’s passion for racing evolved, and he worked his way up through the ranks to prove himself. Manufacturers eventually knocked on his door and said they wanted to hire him, and he has worked with Cadillac since 2018.

The driver said last year he had a wonderful experience after his victory in the Scott Memorial Fountain at Belle Isle for a cooldown since it was an extremely hot day on the island.

Ad

Because this will be the last time the Grand Prix is held on the island, Zande said he will enjoy it since he’s been coming here since 2014 and it is important and personal to him, but he is looking forward to it being transferred to downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Grand Prix begins on Friday June 3 and runs all day Saturday and Sunday.

The full interview may be seen in the video above.