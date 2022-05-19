Northern Michigan isn’t the only region with great wineries

May is known for flowers, barbeque, and Memorial Day, but did you know it is actually Michigan Wine Month as declared by Gov. Whitmer? “Michigan Wine Country- Wine and Country Guide” is letting people know all about the wine scene in our state and where to get a taste.

Courtney Casey, the owner of Michigan By The Bottle Tasting Room and contributor to Michigan Wine Country, joined “Live In The D” host Jason Carr to talk about the vineyards in our state, the wines being made here, and “Michigan Wine Country”. The guide began publishing in 1991 and continues to publish every year. Casey says the guide offers articles about different grapes used at wineries, and provides regional maps and contact information for wineries.

The guide divides Michigan into regions: southwest, north and southeast. Casey reminded people that the products being made in our state are not limited to the Traverse City region. She said you can find great bottles to enjoy all over the place.

Casey shared 4 different wines with Jason in the studio. To see more about that, and hear about Michigan By The Bottle Tasting Room, watch the video above.