Music Monday with Jazzin’ At The Vanity

Nothing kicks off summer better than a chance to enjoy great art, food, and music with friends and family.

For this week’s Music Monday, Tati Amare is joined by Joshua Elling of Jefferson East, Inc. and the Louis Jones III Quartet. Jazzin’ at the Vanity is back to commemorate Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans.

Jazzin’ at the Vanity is an extension of the popular annual Jazzin’ on Jefferson and takes place on Jefferson Avenue between Newport and Lakewood streets, in the center of the historic Jefferson Avenue Business District.

Josh Elling says Jazzin’ at the Vanity is a chance for people to come and experience the architecture and experience all of the historic businesses Jefferson has to offer. Bring the kids along because there will be a kids zone area called Box City, where kids can plan their own little neighborhood.

Library Street Collective will be bringing out mixed media artists with art pieces to teach people the history and legacy of Juneteenth, including the struggle of civil rights, inclusion and equity from the moment that slavery ended up until now. Josh says it will be a chance to see that art being created live on East Jefferson Ave at Lakewood.

To see Louis Jones III Quartet perform their song “Wanye’s Thang”, watch the video above.