Are you ready to find your new furry friend?

Ever want to care for a pet but aren’t in the position to own one? Why not consider fostering?

June is National Foster A Pet Month and Michigan Humane is looking for folks to join their program.

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane joined “Live in the D” with Jason Carr to learn more about it.

According to Bianco, fostering is a terrific way to help your local animal shelter or rescue. You are assisting pets to become healthy, recover from illness or injury, and promote positive interaction with people.

If you foster at Michigan Humane, they will provide the food, bedding, toys, and anything else you may need; you only need to provide space and love.

The Pet of the Week is Orange, a nearly 2-month-old sweet fuzzy Pitbull Mix. She is looking for a home that will be able to look after her and teach her some manners because she is very active.

If you are interested in adopting the Pet of the Week, The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s furry friend.

Watch the video above for the full interview.