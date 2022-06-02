Here’s what’s happening around the D this weekend

If you don’t have plans to head to Belle Isle for the Detroit Grand Prix this weekend there are plenty of other things happening around the D this weekend.

Let’s start with something that’s happening with our friends at Michigan Humane. It’s the Mutt March this Saturday starting at 8 a.m. on the grounds of the Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores. Bring your friends and family to the walk and don’t forget your four-legged friend. The fundraising registration is free online. There is also a pet costume contest, a scavenger hunt, free ice cream and much more. You can find all the information at the Michigan Humane website.

The Palmer Park Art Fair returns this Saturday and Sunday in Detroit. The annual event brings together artist from all over the state to Detroit. There is also a portion of the fair dedicated to teen artists. You can go to the author’s tent to meet local authors and learn about their work. This happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Palmer Park.

Ad

Keep your eyes to the skies for the International Kite Festival in Metro Detroit. It happens Saturday and Sunday at James Atchison Memorial Park in New Hudson. There are world renowned professionals who will be flying kites, and kids can decorate and fly their own kites. There will also be animal shows and festival food available. The event is free, but parking is $5.

Vegetables are the stars at Vegfest happening on Sunday at Eastern Market. The event is returning after two years of being canceled. More than 100 vendors will be on hand to feature all kinds of food that is vegetable based. There are savory and sweet, food and drink vendors who offer tastes in vegetarian and vegan cuisine. You can also learn about sustainable shopping. This will be in sheds 5 and 6 Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Over in Dearborn, you have a chance to see the Detroit Youth Choir perform live. The group gained national recognition from being runners-up on America’s Got Talent and will sing songs from “Coldplay”, “Imagine Dragons”, and from the musical “Matilda”. The show is Saturday a 7 p.m. at the Adray Auditorium in the Mackenzie Fine Arts Center at Henry Ford College. Tickets are $25 per person.

Ad

Watch the video above for more information.