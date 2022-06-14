How to keep your pets safe during hot weather

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s going to be a scorcher this week, with temperatures potentially breaking records. Although that’s tough on everyone, it’s especially trying on pets, who have a fur coat they can’t completely shed. Imagine what it’s like for them.

Devan Bianco with Michigan Humane returned to “Live in the D” with Tati Amare to share some important ways to prepare your home and your pet for the hot weather and introduce a cute new pet that needs a home.

Bianco recommends that pet owners keep their dogs cool and comfortable in hot weather by providing them with a clean, pleasant area to relax and access fresh water. Also, keep an eye out for indications of heat stroke, such as panting, wobbly legs, and excessive drooling. Avoid going on walks or playing during the hottest parts of the day.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Kala, a two-year-old Pit Bull mix. She is sweet and laid back, wants all the attention, and wants to give all her kisses away. She would thrive in a household where people are frequently present and where she could be the sole pet. If you have children, they should be at least five years old to understand why Kala may not want to be petted at times.

Our sponsor, Mike Morse Law Firm, will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts today’s pet of the week.

