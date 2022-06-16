Dress up dad’s style for Father’s Day

Father’s Day comes around each June and finding new gift ideas for dad can get exhausting. Today on “Live In The D”, Deron Washington, the owner of Shops on Top, talked with host Jason Carr about the option of keeping dad stylish this summer.

Shops on Top is located in the heart of Eastern Market, and Deron described it as a small shopping center.

He brought in an array of men’s clothes to showcase some Father’s Day gift ideas. Deron says things that are popular for Father’s Day include: dress shirts, ties, blazers, leather jackets and pants.

One of the things that caught Jason’s eye was a reversible jacket with genuine lamb skin leather. In fact, he wore it during the show. Jason was also a big fan of the linen suit from Shops on Top. Deron says it is a comfortable outfit to wear during the summer time and costs up to $300.

Mom can find a gift too while shopping for dad because Shops on Top has a women’s store called Modele Dress. The up and coming shopping center will soon open three more stores, a men and women’s shoe room, a casual clothing store and a coffee shop called Red Velvet Café.

Ad

To learn more about Shops On Top, watch the video above.