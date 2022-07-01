Mitch ridin’ into town

He’s recorded more than 25 albums, is a native Metro Detroiter, and you can see him live, tonight!

Mitch Ryder takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. at the Michigan Rib Fest happening at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion. His music spans over 4 decades and fans will have the chance to hear all his hits.

Mitch sat down with “Live in the D’s” Jason Carr this morning, where he expressed being excited to be back in Metro Detroit, even saying he currently lives in Georgia, but wants to move back to Michigan.

He also expressed a love for Latin music, and it’s something he enjoys listening to.

Click the video above to watch the entire interview and learn more about the Michigan Rib Fest.