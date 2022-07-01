Music, Fireworks and Fun!

On Friday July 1st Detroit’s own Grammy nominated saxophonist Randy Scott will kick off the John E Lawrence Jazz concert series. The free series happens every Friday through September 2nd and features nationally known Jazz artists. It happens from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ford Lake Park in Ypsilanti.

On Saturday July 2nd, the music continues with the Detroit Music Weekend. The annual event will feature a Blues Festival celebrating the music of John Lee Hooker. There’s a big line up of performers including, Detroit’s own Tosha Owens, who performed on Live in the D earlier this week. Detroit’s Music Weekend is this Saturday from Noon to 10 p.m. at Music Hall Center for The Performing Arts.

Now over to the Avenue of Fashion for Light Up Livernois. The event will feature, fashion, art, and design, on the Ave between 6 and 8 mile roads. Visitors can enjoy a runway show, art installations, music and eateries, amid an eclectic backdrop. It’s all happening this Saturday Noon to 10 p.m. in Detroit.

Also on Saturday are the fireworks at Kensington Metro park in Milford. It’s one of Southeast Michigan’s favorite family traditions. Fireworks starts around 10 p.m..

Finally, Northville will celebrate Independence Day with a parade on Monday. Their annual 4th of July parade will march through the streets of downtown Northville starting at 10 a.m..