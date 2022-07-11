Who is ready to sit back and enjoy great jazz music?

Music Monday this week is all about jazz because the Michigan Jazz Festival is happening this weekend in Livonia. The festival will bring together some of the top jazz performers in Michigan.

Today on “Live In The D”, Tati was joined by Vincent Chandler and his band, The Vincent Chandler Experience, to talk about what to expect at the upcoming event.

Vincent said this is the 27th anniversary for the event and it always takes place on the third Sunday of July. It is a free festival and will host seven stages with over 40 bands. The festival will showcase musicians from all over the state, which is what makes the festival so unique. From solo piano to big bands, you can experience it all and everything in between.

Vincent said there will be an education component, where from 9 a.m.- noon, there will be vocal jazz clinics and entrepreneur clinics to help assist upcoming jazz artists. Along with his performance, Vincent will be conducting the Michigan Jazz Festival High School All-Star Big Band. He said there’s not a better feeling than bringing all of the passionate high schoolers together to perform professional music of the legendary Roy Hargrove Big Band.

The Vincent Chandler Experience plays all original music and has been for over 30 years. The name was given to him by the Charles H. Wright Museum and it stuck with Vincent ever since.

To watch The Vincent Chandler Experience perform, watch the video above.