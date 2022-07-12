3 benefits of adopting an older pet

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When people think about getting a new pet, they often think of puppies and kittens. However, there are many benefits to getting an older pet.

Devan Bianco from Michigan Humane talked with Jason Carr on “Live in the D” to explain and introduce a new cute pet that needs a home.

Bianco said that adopting an older pet has benefits like:

From the first meeting, you will get a good sense of their personality and how they will fit into your home.

Adult cats and dogs frequently have prior training.

Adult animals respond very well to new owners.

Yale, a 6-year-old Pitbull mix, is the pet of the week. He is very sweet, loving, and goofy. He is also very fond of his toys and treats. The best home for him would be one with kids who are at least 8 years old, and he might prefer to be the only dog. If you already have a dog, bring it down and let the two of them meet, play, and see if they get along.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the normal fees for whoever adopts today’s pet.