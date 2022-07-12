She is a Grammy Award-winner with a new children’s book

She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Guinness World Record for being the first female artist to have her first three chart entries landing the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and also an author of a new children’s book.

Today on “Live In The D”, Grammy Award-winner Ashanti joined host Tati Amare to talk about the inspiration behind the creation of “My Name is a Story”, and how the book can be empowering to kids.

Ashanti said she wanted this book to encourage kids to embrace their names and who they are on the inside.

When she was younger, Ashanti worked at a daycare center and said after recess ended, she would love to captivate each kid with a story to read to them. The idea of wanting to write a children’s book came to her very early. Ashanti said she loves the power of reading to a child and knowing they will learn something from the book.

“My Name is a Story”, is something all kids can relate to, since Ashanti’s name is different and unique. While in school, Ashanti had the experience of other kids in her class wondering why her name was so different and even experienced teachers stumbling on the correct pronunciation. Later on in her childhood, Ashanti wondered why her name was so different.

Ashanti said she wants this book to inspire kids all around the world to feel happy and embrace the fact that their name is particular to them, and not to feel embarrassed when others say it incorrectly.

Tati asked if there is something Ashanti loves to do most in her career, because of all the talents she has. Ashanti said she gets most emotional while preforming. Seeing the excitement, passion and love on people’s faces while on stage is an amazing feeling.

To see Tati’s full interview with Ashanti, watch the video above.