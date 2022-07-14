Festival celebrates African culture in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready for music in the air, colorful art, fashion and fabulous food during Detroit’s largest celebration of African culture. The Wright’s African World Festival returns this weekend for the 39th year.

Festival Director Njia Kai said the event includes tradition and entertainment. According to Kai, more than 130 vendors will be participating in the festival. Vendors will be selling everything from food, art and clothing. There will be musical performances from The Legendary Wailers, Kierra Sheard and others. The event also includes presentations and interactive exhibits.

The African World Festival is the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s largest public outreach event each year. Kai said each year there are tens of thousands of visitors in attendance. Tickets can be purchased online. Admission is $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 4 to 12, and free for children 3 and under. Admission is free for all members of the Wright Museum.

The African World Festival runs Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17 downtown at Hart Plaza. For more information watch the video above or click or tap here.