Some common and not so common causes of back pain

Living with chronic neck or back pain can be miserable. You may think you either have no choice but to deal with it, or the only alternative is surgery.

However, there may be other options for you.

To learn more about the causes and the solutions for neck and back pain, Dr. Leila Ettefagh, a specialist in pain management, physical medicine, and rehabilitation at The Core Institute, offered some insight.

According to Ettefagh, there are some common causes of neck and back pain including muscle strain, poor posture, sleeping incorrectly, and lifting objects with improper form.

If any of these are the cause it should subside within a couple of days with over-the-counter pain management. Ice packs and heat packs can also prove helpful.

If the cause is more serious, however, it may be time to see a specialist. More serious causes for back and neck pain include herniated discs, arthritis, or a fracture or trauma from a fall. These causes may also affect the nerves and can cause the pain to travel around your hips or down your leg.

Neck and back pain isn’t just a physical problem. It can affect your mental health as well.

When someone suffers from pain, they may not be able to do the same activities they used to, causing them to feel isolated. This can put you at a higher risk of developing depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues.

So what are your treatment options? Well, there are several, and it is best to speak with an expert for your specific case.

While many people fear surgery as the only solution, Ettefagh says that isn’t the case. There are medicines you can take, pain relieving injections, anti-inflammatory injections, and physical therapy that you can try before going under the knife.

If your pain does not go away within a few days, or you’re experiencing other symptoms besides the pain, seek professional advice.

