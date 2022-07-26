Some have waited years to see this Grammy Award-winning group

Zac Brown Band is returning to Michigan this weekend for two shows, after their previous performances in 2020 and 2021 were canceled. Some Michiganders have waited years to see them on stage and now the band will be playing at the Pine Knob Theatre this Friday and Soaring Eagle on Saturday night. “Live In The D” host Jason Carr was joined by two of the band members, Coy Bowles and Caroline Jones, to talk about the “Out In the Middle Tour”.

The band now has nine members with the addition of Jones, and Jason asked Bwoles what fans can expect during the show. Coy said they take the live performances very seriously. The time and effort put into the show has resulted in Bowles thinking this tour is the best live show the band has ever put on. Fans can expect the show to “grow”. Zac Brown performs just by himself and tells the story of how the band was orchestrated, one member at a time. By the end of the show, there will be around 15-20 people on stage. Coy says it is a three-act show and the last act is a big party.

Jones told Jason it is a huge honor and a thrill to perform with Zac Brown Band. She views the show as a musical masterclass and says she owes her career as a solo artist to the band. Caroline opened for Zac Brown Band for three years, starting in 2017. Last year, Caroline was granted the opportunity to perform on stage with the band as a special guest member. The rawness and the authenticity of their musicianship is the real reason why she is such a huge fan and grateful for being a part of the tour.

Jason asked Bowles about reviving the sound of old-school country. Bowles said on their new album called, The Comeback, there is a song titled “Wild Palomino” which the band recently re-recorded with Cody Johnson for the upcoming release of The Comeback Deluxe Album. Bowles said it is a cowboy song and is very old-school. Because the band plays a variety of different genres, Coy says you are never bored being a member of the Zac Brown Band.

To see Jason’s full interview with both members of the Zac Brown Band, watch the video above.