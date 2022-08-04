Art on an island, jazz on the water, and gigantic sunflowers

It may be August, but there’s plenty of summer left and a lot of events taking place for just about everyone.

Let’s start with the Monroe County Fair. This is happening now through Saturday. The fair feature a full Midway with rides and food, live entertainment, kids activities and a Monster Truck show on Friday.

Staying downriver, it’s “Jazz on the River” happening Saturday and Sunday. Local and national acts will grace the stage including Stephanie Mills and George Benson. The event will be held at Elizabeth Park in Trenton. Gates open at 10 a.m. both days.

Now over to Macomb County for the kick off of the Sunflower Fest happening at Westview Orchard in Washington Township. Guests will be able to pick their own sunflowers as well enjoy family friendly activities. The event goes throughout the month of August.

Lastly, the Belle Isle Art Fest is happening Saturday and Sunday. Visitors to the festival can see and buy work from more than 80 artists. There will also be food trucks, acoustic music, and more.

For a full run down and info on these events, watch the video above.