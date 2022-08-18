Family-friendly festival is full of summer fun

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s a big summer celebration on tap that has all of the greatest hits for a fun festival. The St. Malachy Summerfest in Sterling Heights will feature a variety of food, live music and other activities for the family.

Of course, food is always a big highlight during a festival, and the menu for this summer festival includes pierogi. St. Malachy Summerfest Chairman Joe Schuirmann says they will be offering farmer’s cheese pierogi, potato and cheddar pierogi, and kraut pierogi. Festival goers can also enjoy Italian sausage, Polish sausage, and hot dogs. Schuirmann says much of the food is made onsite by volunteers, but they bring in cannoli from a local bakery. The event will be incorporating craft beer for the first time in the festival’s history. According to David Corbat, an entertainment chairman for the festival, there will be a separate craft beer tent for guests to check out.

The summer fun will also include live music throughout the weekend. In addition, Corbat said there will be a reptile show, Vegas hall and even a classic car show.

The St. Malachy Summerfest runs Friday, August 19th through Sunday, August 21st. St. Malachy Catholic Church is located at 14115 E. 14 Mile Road in Sterling Heights. For more information about the festival, watch the video above or click or tap here.