Monroe Street Midway packed with fun for the entire family

The school year may be starting, but that doesn’t mean summer fun has to come to an end. You still have time to experience outdoor family entertainment at the Monroe Street Midway in downtown Detroit.

The Monroe Street Midway is a vibrantly colored venue located across from Campus Martius Park. It provides space for activities like roller skating, mini golf and basketball.

The Roll Out Detroit skating rink is run by Rollercade with the help of Bedrock. Skaters can buy a ticket, lace up their roller skates, and enjoy the outdoor rink. Visitors can also test out their putting skills on the 9-hole mini golf course, or they can shoot their shot on two full basketball courts. Mini golf and basketball are free activities at the Monroe Street Midway.

The outdoor entertainment venue also has a stage for live performances. Programming changes depending on the day. Watch the video above or click or tap here to find out more information about the Monroe Street Midway.