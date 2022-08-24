You’ll get a kick out of this free community event

An annual family friendly community event returns to Detroit this Sunday. It’s COPA Motor City at Clark Park. The director of the Clark Park Coalition, Anthony Benavides, and Norman Peralta, with corporate sponsor General Motors (GM), joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about the event.

Benavides says this year’s COPA is all about the family and there will be plenty of things for kids to do. There will be water slides, a kid’s photography exhibit, dancing, a live DJ, soccer games, and much more. This year’s event will coincide with the Freedom Art Festival as well. There will be a marketplace with food trucks and art for sale, include art made by kids.

When asked about the importance of GM being a corporate sponsor, Peralta said it’s all about showing support for Southwest Detroit and being engaged in the community. Benavides said that without the sponsorship from businesses, including GM and Local 4, they would not be able to hold events like COPA and showcase their vibrant Southwest neighborhood.

To learn more about the soccer games taking place, and how this event helps impact people living in Southwest Detroit, watch the video above.