Do you have what it takes to join the Detroit Youth Choir?

They skyrocketed to fame from their appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” and now the Detroit Youth Choir is keeping their talent and legacy going. The DYC is holding auditions to add new members to the choir.

DYC Artistic Director Anthony White says the choir is looking for at least 50 to 60 new members who are ages 8 to 18. A few members of the DYC appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the audition process. Auditionees will need to perform a song, but should also be prepared to show off their dancing skills. After auditioning, people will find out if they made the cut by email. Zionne McAdory, a member of the DYC, says if it’s your passion, “come join the family.”

Auditions will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. on the campus of Marygrove College in Detroit. People looking to audition were asked to submit a video of them singing and answering questions by Aug. 24.

Watch the video above to hear some members of the Detroit Youth Choir perform “Glory” during their appearance on “Live In The D”.