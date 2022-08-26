NASA’s Artemis 1 mission ready to kick off new era of space exploration

On Aug. 29, NASA will launch Artemis 1 with the goal of exploring the moon and beyond. Artemis 1 is a crewless mission designed to test the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion Crew Vehicle before returning to earth.

“Live In The D’s” Jason Carr was joined by NASA Engineer Chandler Scheuerman to discuss the mission which is the first flight of a three-mission series to send people to the moon by 2025.

The most important part of the mission is testing the mechanics and making sure to “return it safely before we put astronauts on the vehicle,” said Scheuerman.

Jason spoke with Scheuerman about the importance of further exploring the moon. Scheuerman says the “successes” of the Apollo and space shuttle programs have provided years of research which they intend to further explore with Artemis 1.

Scheuerman adds they plan to establish a “permanent presence” on the moon by building an Artemis base camp on the surface.

Ad

To find out more information about Artemis 1, watch the video above.